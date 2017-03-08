4 Siberian tiger cubs debut in Germany

More
Four endangered Siberian tiger cubs made their public debut at a zoo in Hamburg, Germany.
0:53 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 Siberian tiger cubs debut in Germany
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49013616,"title":"4 Siberian tiger cubs debut in Germany","duration":"0:53","description":"Four endangered Siberian tiger cubs made their public debut at a zoo in Hamburg, Germany.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/siberian-tiger-cubs-debut-germany-49013616","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.