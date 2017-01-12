Sleepy toddler has the most relatable Christmas wish for Santa

When Santa asked Linden Bartell from Trinity, Texas, what she wanted for Christmas, the 2-year-old girl responded, "I want to take a nap."
3:00 | 12/01/17

Comments
Transcript for Sleepy toddler has the most relatable Christmas wish for Santa
