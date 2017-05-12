Son of deceased Army sergeant hugs his gravestone in touching photo

After Mylan Brazel, 5, visited his father's grave at Arlington National Cemetery, he ran back to "give Daddy a hug."
1:27 | 12/05/17

Son of deceased Army sergeant hugs his gravestone in touching photo
