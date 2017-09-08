Squeaky rubber chicken helps train cadets

Indiana University Police Academy uses a very special gadget to test cadets' focus: A squeaky rubber chicken.
08/09/17

Transcript for Squeaky rubber chicken helps train cadets
Yeah. Drop it. Yeah. Crop. I. Arab he. He are determined to drop.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

