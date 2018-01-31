Transcript for Stargazers gather to witness the super blue blood moon in California

We're ignorance are turning in Los Angeles. Until whenever in the telescope Jones tonight as a lunar eclipse in any lunar eclipses. Moralists disappears and turns it bright red color. On the tennis birthdays and tell your friends and after looking at them change. Pretty cool burglars are just cleared. That's the bigger stronger under beautiful tonight's eclipse is very it's not a very bright orange but it's still very eerie aren't. That's just strange a look at you don't expect to lose just turn rent the need is getting very human. Cindy Ferguson. Do. Soon enough is indeed we covered the moon will still be your clips from this. So if you stay until sunrise. Do briefly be able to see. Firstly it would saloon at the same time you see the sunrise. I've only seen it once before it's pretty awesome. Lunar eclipse and up get out senator alarming thought your jammies and map room and take away because it's a beautiful thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.