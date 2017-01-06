Students sending beloved teacher with cancer on bucket list trip

The students of Tomball Junior High School in Tomball, Texas, raised over $11,000 to send their teacher Mrs. Michelle Wistrand on a vacation to see the redwoods in California.
0:43 | 06/01/17

