Students surprise color-blind teacher with new glasses

More
Students at Methacton High School in Eagleville, Pennsylvania, presented the glasses to their teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week.
1:10 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Students surprise color-blind teacher with new glasses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47164943,"title":"Students surprise color-blind teacher with new glasses","duration":"1:10","description":"Students at Methacton High School in Eagleville, Pennsylvania, presented the glasses to their teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/students-surprise-color-blind-teacher-glasses-47164943","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.