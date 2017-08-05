Students surprise sick classmate in hospital

More
Phinehas Wiley, 11, missed weeks of school and a field trip to Chicago due to Crohn's disease.
0:34 | 05/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Students surprise sick classmate in hospital
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47284422,"title":"Students surprise sick classmate in hospital","duration":"0:34","description":"Phinehas Wiley, 11, missed weeks of school and a field trip to Chicago due to Crohn's disease.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/students-surprise-sick-classmate-hospital-47284422","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.