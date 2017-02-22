Students surprise wrestling coach on his bus route

More
Jeff Wichern is a beloved wrestling coach who works as a Minneapolis Metro Transit bus driver by day.
1:12 | 02/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Students surprise wrestling coach on his bus route

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45641036,"title":"Students surprise wrestling coach on his bus route","duration":"1:12","description":"Jeff Wichern is a beloved wrestling coach who works as a Minneapolis Metro Transit bus driver by day.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/students-surprise-wrestling-coach-bus-route-45641036","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.