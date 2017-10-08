Students surprised by cheers and encouragement on 1st day of school

More
Male students at BEST Academy in Atlanta got a great start to the school year, thanks to mentors in local charity organizations who cheered the students as they walked into school on Aug. 1.
0:36 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Students surprised by cheers and encouragement on 1st day of school
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49141019,"title":"Students surprised by cheers and encouragement on 1st day of school","duration":"0:36","description":"Male students at BEST Academy in Atlanta got a great start to the school year, thanks to mentors in local charity organizations who cheered the students as they walked into school on Aug. 1.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/students-surprised-cheers-encouragement-1st-day-school-49141019","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.