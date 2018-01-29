Stunning snow sculptures wow at international competition

More
It's the 28th year of the International Snow Sculpture Competition in Breckenridge, Colorado.
1:24 | 01/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning snow sculptures wow at international competition
I mean okay. Okay. Okay. Mean okay. And okay. Okay. Weird. Good. And the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52689959,"title":"Stunning snow sculptures wow at international competition","duration":"1:24","description":"It's the 28th year of the International Snow Sculpture Competition in Breckenridge, Colorado.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/stunning-snow-sculptures-wow-international-competition-52689959","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.