'Supergirl' toddler marks end of chemo by ringing bell during special send-off from hospital

More
Emilie Meza, 1, finished her last chemotherapy treatment at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
2:34 | 08/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Supergirl' toddler marks end of chemo by ringing bell during special send-off from hospital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49040019,"title":"'Supergirl' toddler marks end of chemo by ringing bell during special send-off from hospital","duration":"2:34","description":"Emilie Meza, 1, finished her last chemotherapy treatment at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/supergirl-toddler-marks-end-chemo-ringing-bell-special-49040019","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.