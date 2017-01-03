Now Playing: Teacher motivates students with daily mantra

Now Playing: Planned Parenthood supporters share their stories on 'Capitol Takeover Day'

Now Playing: Tornado touches down in Illinois

Now Playing: 2-year-old boy left for hours in hot car dies

Now Playing: Tornado touches down in South Ottawa, Illinois

Now Playing: Rosie O'Donnell headlines Resistance Address

Now Playing: Movie theater shooter claims self-defense in testimony

Now Playing: Trump delivers message of optimism in joint address to Congress

Now Playing: Ashley Fallis' Parents in Disbelief Over Jury's Sudden Verdict: Part 6

Now Playing: Jury Hears Closing Arguments in Trial For Ashley Fallis' Shooting Death: Part 5

Now Playing: Former Colorado Deputy Goes on Trial For Wife's Shooting Death: Part 4

Now Playing: Police Suspect Man's Wife Didn't Commit Suicide, But Was Murdered: Part 2

Now Playing: Neighbor Claims He Heard Man Confess to Killing Wife: Part 3

Now Playing: Man Calls Police Claiming Wife Shot Herself in the Head: Part 1

Now Playing: Immigrant communities in Brooklyn speak out against President Trump

Now Playing: A Cacerolazo: pots and pans clang in demonstration

Now Playing: Brooklyn demonstrators gather for #ResistTrumpTuesday

Now Playing: Demonstrators speak out against President Trump's immigration policies

Now Playing: Index: Police officer dragged during a traffic stop in Brooklyn, Ohio