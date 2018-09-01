-
Now Playing: Facebook mom group 'moderator training' video will leave you in stitches
-
Now Playing: Color-blind man given corrective glasses by coworkers
-
Now Playing: Teacher's transformation after heart attack inspires diet challenge
-
Now Playing: Doberman loves these ducklings
-
Now Playing: Sleepy elephant seal has a case of the Mondays
-
Now Playing: Koala develops special bond with keeper
-
Now Playing: Pandas get playful in the snow
-
Now Playing: Big brother comforts sick baby sister in adorable video
-
Now Playing: Police officers chill out with snowball fight
-
Now Playing: Sleepy canine enjoys a cuddle
-
Now Playing: Boy gets Stormtrooper prosthetic
-
Now Playing: Superintendent uses Madonna-inspired song to announce snow day to students
-
Now Playing: Fore-ever love with golfer's marriage proposal
-
Now Playing: Little girl crumbles in cookie meltdown
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia father uses cheesesteaks to measure infant son every month for a year
-
Now Playing: Orchestra gets a 'Jurassic' makeover
-
Now Playing: Sept. 7, 2010: Stephen Hawking discusses 'The Grand Design'
-
Now Playing: June 6, 1988: Stephen Hawking on 'A Brief History of Time'
-
Now Playing: Cheetah welcomes 8 cubs at St. Louis Zoo
-
Now Playing: Groom surprises bride with engagement, wedding in 1 night