Teacher's transformation after heart attack inspires diet challenge

More
Doug Schmidt, 59, said he lost 60 pounds and began eating a plant-based diet after suffering a heart attack.
3:00 | 01/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teacher's transformation after heart attack inspires diet challenge
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52243559,"title":"Teacher's transformation after heart attack inspires diet challenge","duration":"3:00","description":"Doug Schmidt, 59, said he lost 60 pounds and began eating a plant-based diet after suffering a heart attack.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/teachers-transformation-heart-attack-inspires-diet-challenge-52243559","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.