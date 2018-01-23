Transcript for Teen aims for 500K retweets for Mets prom photos

When young Mets fan from Staten that is relying on her fellow die hards to help make her prom unforgettable Kelley Quinn doesn't yet have a date. Sir were classmates at New York's high and Staten Island cent to direct message of the Mets on Twitter asking if they would let her from take. Or take the let her take prom photos rather at Citi Field with summer for favorite players the Mets should they don't let. If she can get 500000 read tweets lets you got the ball rolling and then mr. read chipped in to help her reach her goal. Canada my whole life I love all the players. Not in the same old stadiums that when a big part it you. And I really cool to hang out that I watch on the unless every. Middle name me chained you know anyone else depending. As of right now Kelly has 268000. Reach reach c'mon folks help out some of the met's players have even read tweeted her trying to help her reach her goal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.