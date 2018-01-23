-
Now Playing: Teen aims for 500K retweets for Mets prom photos
-
Now Playing: Rage rooms are the latest trend in stress relief
-
Now Playing: The best mattresses as ranked by Consumer Reports
-
Now Playing: National Reading Day: Man learns to read at age 47
-
Now Playing: Woman battling brain cancer gets puppy surprise
-
Now Playing: Parenting resolutions for a happier family
-
Now Playing: Princess Eugenie engaged to Jack Brooksbank
-
Now Playing: Crowd amazed by waterskiing squirrel at Toronto Boat Show
-
Now Playing: Miami house, featuring lazy river, sold for a cool $2.05M
-
Now Playing: Baby born during Air France flight
-
Now Playing: Newborns posed in Peter Pan-themed photo shoot are pure magic
-
Now Playing: Baby aardvark gets skittish around a scale
-
Now Playing: Peloton trainer Ally Love shares tips for working out at home
-
Now Playing: Zoo animal gets a royal honor of sorts
-
Now Playing: Boxing champ Laila Ali shares her healthy comfort food favorites
-
Now Playing: Officer gets new wheelchair for homeless man
-
Now Playing: Cat experiences first snowfall
-
Now Playing: 'Egg-cellent' artist uses 1 simple ingredient to create Instagram food art
-
Now Playing: Medieval Times casts female lead for first time in show's history
-
Now Playing: Great Dane, toddler make for great friends