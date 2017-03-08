Teen fighting aggressive cancer lives dream as detective for a day

Sean Dixon, 16, of Medford, New York, was sworn in as a Suffolk County police detective on Aug. 1.
0:51 | 08/03/17

Transcript for Teen fighting aggressive cancer lives dream as detective for a day
Okay. Like in the. Yeah. Graduation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":49012786,"title":"Teen fighting aggressive cancer lives dream as detective for a day ","duration":"0:51","description":"Sean Dixon, 16, of Medford, New York, was sworn in as a Suffolk County police detective on Aug. 1. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/teen-fighting-aggressive-cancer-lives-dream-detective-day-49012786","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
