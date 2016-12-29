Teen Surprised with US Citizenship on Christmas Day

Prince Ogidikpe, 19, is used to getting gag gifts from his mother. But this year, inside his gag gift was a letter saying that he's now an American citizen. The video of Ogidikpe opening his gift has gone viral.
0:31 | 12/29/16

