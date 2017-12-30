Teen surprises mom and aunt with his college acceptance

Barrington Lincoln got accepted into Morehouse College in Atlanta, but kept the achievement from his family until Christmas Day when his surprise was captured in a now viral video.
1:31 | 12/30/17

Teen surprises mom and aunt with his college acceptance
