Transcript for Teen wins California Lottery twice in 1 week

A teenager from California might be the lucky is person address. So in this case in just one week nineteen year old resident Dominguez won the California lottery pool life. I drive home from Arizona she stopped at a gas station and bought a five dollar scratch off ticket. That netted her the top prize of 555000. Dollars then that wasn't enough she bought another five dollar scratch off ticket. And one he had another 100000. Dollars mass. Imagine having lucky lady. If you're related to last feel free to write this purple just call you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.