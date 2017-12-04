Teens, retirees assemble Easter baskets for homeless children

Fifty homeless children will now have Easter baskets, thanks to a group of teenagers and retirement home residents in Illinois.
Transcript for Teens, retirees assemble Easter baskets for homeless children
A oh. People like to think of children. As resilient but children are really surprises me so. Energy all the pain we don't want their children to have affordable units. At this hearing there in their lives when they were homeless. A yeah. I miss classes out and then just makes to have me and other happy.

