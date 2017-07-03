Terminally ill boy gets to snow ski for first time

Frank Carpino, 12, skied down a Wisconsin mountain nearly a dozen times.
1:06 | 03/07/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Terminally ill boy gets to snow ski for first time
Yeah there. He's never known a time. In his life where he wasn't having. Radiation or surgery. I think he needed this at this point of his journey right now. He did this several. The rest of the way. Paying. Rain and then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":45967801,"title":"Terminally ill boy gets to snow ski for first time","duration":"1:06","description":"Frank Carpino, 12, skied down a Wisconsin mountain nearly a dozen times.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/terminally-ill-boy-snow-ski-time-45967801","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
