Texas state troopers dance with their daughters in honor of 4-year-old who died

More
Jade Bridlier dies just days after she was diagnosed with cancer.
2:41 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas state troopers dance with their daughters in honor of 4-year-old who died

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47732566,"title":"Texas state troopers dance with their daughters in honor of 4-year-old who died ","duration":"2:41","description":"Jade Bridlier dies just days after she was diagnosed with cancer. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/texas-state-troopers-dance-daughters-honor-year-died-47732566","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.