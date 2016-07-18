Toddler celebrates 1st birthday by reuniting with police deputy who delivered her

More
Evelyn Hall was born on July 18, 2016, in Texas after Officer Mark Diebold of the Tarrant County police helped deliver her roadside.
0:42 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toddler celebrates 1st birthday by reuniting with police deputy who delivered her
It's. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48840027,"title":"Toddler celebrates 1st birthday by reuniting with police deputy who delivered her","duration":"0:42","description":"Evelyn Hall was born on July 18, 2016, in Texas after Officer Mark Diebold of the Tarrant County police helped deliver her roadside.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/toddler-celebrates-1st-birthday-reuniting-police-deputy-delivered-48840027","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.