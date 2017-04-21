-
Now Playing: Watch This Dad and Adorable Toddler Face Off
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate, Prince William have candid discussion on parenting
-
Now Playing: Air Force mom surprises son at minor league ballgame
-
Now Playing: Couple gets creative with super hero-themed pregnancy announcement
-
Now Playing: Man feeds homeless dogs in New Delhi, India
-
Now Playing: Toddler has meltdown over haircut before realizing it'll grow back
-
Now Playing: Texas cop plays hopscotch with young girl during his break
-
Now Playing: Pilot tests zero gravity with candy
-
Now Playing: Teen battling cancer shaves her head before losing hair to treatment
-
Now Playing: Firefighters throw baby shower for woman who lost apartment in fire
-
Now Playing: Polar bear cub twins debut at Columbus Zoo
-
Now Playing: Waitress served up kindness to help pay for hearing aid
-
Now Playing: Boy breaks down when surprised with Chicago Cubs tickets
-
Now Playing: Newborn goats have a pajama party
-
Now Playing: Inside one of the most popular buffets in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Inside the $35K per night Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace
-
Now Playing: Hari Kondabolu: 'I knew that I had a voice'
-
Now Playing: Woman reunited with diamond ring lost in pond 13 years earlier
-
Now Playing: Herd of curious cattle follows lone beaver
-
Now Playing: Crocodile bites down on elephant's trunk