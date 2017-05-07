Top tips to make the most out of your trip to the farmers market

More
ABC News' Olivia Smith learns from farmers and organizers of the Santa Monica Farmers Market.
24:12 | 07/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top tips to make the most out of your trip to the farmers market

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48453756,"title":"Top tips to make the most out of your trip to the farmers market","duration":"24:12","description":"ABC News' Olivia Smith learns from farmers and organizers of the Santa Monica Farmers Market. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/top-tips-make-trip-farmers-market-48453756","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.