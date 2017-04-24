Transcript for Unusual world record creates a mess at South Carolina ballpark

In the meantime a baseball game is South Carolina turned into a mess over the weekend but no one was upset now without really bad thanks Cecily. It's carrying the Charleston river dogs ran silly string nights as a promotion doesn't like to leave you. The stands look like a giant. Let's get to finish a game that would be so much back to take your kids to. Who doesn't like it as a person let's clear up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.