Vet serenades pup before surgery

More
Dr. Ross Henderson was recorded singing to a furry patient at Fox Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado.
0:27 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vet serenades pup before surgery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47183185,"title":"Vet serenades pup before surgery ","duration":"0:27","description":"Dr. Ross Henderson was recorded singing to a furry patient at Fox Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/vet-serenades-pup-surgery-47183185","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.