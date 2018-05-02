2 wallabies, pig rescued from flooded river

A fishing trip in Darwin, Australia, turned into a wildlife rescue mission when they saved two wallabies and a pig from a flooded river.
1:00 | 02/05/18

Comments
Transcript for 2 wallabies, pig rescued from flooded river
