Wichita cop springs fatherhood surprise on longtime friend

A traffic stop that took an unexpected turn in Wichita, Kansas.
0:37 | 01/25/18

Transcript for Wichita cop springs fatherhood surprise on longtime friend
Returning now to Wichita man. He without running errands and thought his day was about to be willing to when he saw flashing lights were police car in his brief routine means. You have a Francisco terrorism was relieved to see the officer pulling him over was actually Steve Jerrells a friend since childhood and instead of a ticket. Bureau handed Torres a gift box and inside was a one Z with a message from his wife. He knows all become parents for the first time Perez's wife had changed. Into the with a request that he could not refuse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

