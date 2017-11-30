Woman credits Instant Pot with helping her lose nearly 80 pounds

More
Brittany Williams, 27, made a 2017 new year's resolution to cook her meals at home for one year.
0:42 | 11/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman credits Instant Pot with helping her lose nearly 80 pounds
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51495193,"title":"Woman credits Instant Pot with helping her lose nearly 80 pounds","duration":"0:42","description":"Brittany Williams, 27, made a 2017 new year's resolution to cook her meals at home for one year.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/woman-credits-instant-pot-helping-lose-80-pounds-51495193","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.