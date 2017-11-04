Woman finds her cat on shelter Facebook page 2 years after he went missing

More
Jimmy the cat had been missing since Sept. 13, 2014.
0:48 | 04/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman finds her cat on shelter Facebook page 2 years after he went missing
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46731536,"title":"Woman finds her cat on shelter Facebook page 2 years after he went missing","duration":"0:48","description":"Jimmy the cat had been missing since Sept. 13, 2014. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/woman-finds-cat-shelter-facebook-page-years-missing-46731536","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.