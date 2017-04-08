Woman posts hilarious plea for someone to adopt her 'obnoxious' rooster

Denell McCaul took to Facebook last week to post a desperate yet hilarious plea for someone to adopt her rooster, affectionately named Jerk.
0:34 | 08/04/17

Transcript for Woman posts hilarious plea for someone to adopt her 'obnoxious' rooster
Knee jerk. He is a rooster who is so good at being a rooster a little to get it back that a homeowner is now asking people on FaceBook. To take her expletive. Rooster. But she says she gets so many funny replies to the post but she's now going to keep jerk. He's a celebrity in much sense to get reaction to that former senior pet correspondent yes release now pet correspondent frank the bun yes frank. What do you have to save yourself when you what do you think about jerk. Yes I think that effect refers in more quiet pets yes he does assess.

