Woman reunited with her mother's lost wedding dress found in attic

Kim Peck of Rochester, New York, was reunited with her mother's wedding dress the day after the second anniversary of her mom's death.
1:36 | 08/01/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman reunited with her mother's lost wedding dress found in attic
Move in move. Oh. And moon and love. It was going through boxing facts. This wedding dress. Little beat Denis yup that is a wedding guests were very bad and. And he came out and he's you know what I found something Indiana this morning and it and it looks like it's. I actually good news because. She showed a picture of her mind here you know when it's on endlessly. It's surreal. It's just incredible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

