Woman who says she was unaware she was pregnant delivers on sidewalk

"I'm living proof it can happen," Christine Harvey said.
0:58 | 06/14/17

It could happen. They can happen here. Only then prove it can happen and to the sun usual sorts of Massachusetts a woman there had no idea that she was pregnant. Until the baby arrived Christine Hartley was suffering from severe pain and didn't know exactly why she was heading to the hospital when she got. For answer. That explains what happened. You use it doesn't. Go crazy over me but she was there really. So I've caught a friend of mine to come get us as he sat out and I guess what bill would end the baby's okay. And neither of them knew she was pregnant but Doug Rogers says both mother and daughter are doing well they have two other children together. Surprised he hey this neighbor and by the way our pitching in now to donate clothing and other items because apparently. Had no time to prepare for the birthday I ordered everything she's been pregnant before so she knows the facts but. The normally a little bit more of a heads up and yeah exactly.

