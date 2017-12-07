Woman's purse lost in lake found by boy while fishing 25 years later

April Bolt's purse was found in Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, 25 years after it went missing.
1:07 | 07/12/17

Transcript for Woman's purse lost in lake found by boy while fishing 25 years later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

