2 wounded veterans to run Boston, London marathons together

Ivan Castro, 49, who was blinded in both eyes during combat operations, will be connected by a tether line to Karl Hinett, 30, who sustained devastating burns in an Iraq attack.
1:15 | 04/14/17

In. We need a gain our heads together to change the conversation. On military. Mental health. What we want to do is change the way change the conversation on mental health. I really remove that stigma. What sprint.

