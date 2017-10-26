3-year-old amputee highlights her missing arm with unique Halloween costumes More Scarlette Tipton wears a different costume each year to incorporate the distinction of her missing limb, which she lost because of a rare cancer. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 3-year-old amputee highlights her missing arm with unique Halloween costumes This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 3-year-old amputee highlights her missing arm with unique Halloween costumes

