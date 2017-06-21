5-year-old bonds with neighbor over yardwork while his dad is deployed overseas

More
While his dad is deployed with the Air Force, little Brian Kelly befriended his neighbor Dean Cravens.
0:45 | 06/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5-year-old bonds with neighbor over yardwork while his dad is deployed overseas
And it snaps.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48193751,"title":"5-year-old bonds with neighbor over yardwork while his dad is deployed overseas","duration":"0:45","description":"While his dad is deployed with the Air Force, little Brian Kelly befriended his neighbor Dean Cravens.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/year-bonds-neighbor-yard-work-dad-deployed-overseas-48193751","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.