Transcript for 3-year-old-boy 'thinks he's Steph Curry,' mom says

And finally the fan frenzy surrounding this year's NBA finals. Has no age limit absolutely doesn't die young Golden State Warriors fan as showing. He has some skills as well here's reporter Cornell Bernard of our San Francisco station kgo. That's three year old Myles croak seeking a three pointer from across the living room and watch him do it again. And here's his jump shot. Fat what he was just eighteen months miles showed talent while wearing that night from scoring baskets over. Even rapid fire tiny shampoo bottles into the trash we got also. Now and then he misses and doesn't take it well. He didn't many who think the only thing miles likes better than basketball is his favorite player. Whoever Don heard about here is released this after I sell he thinks he's staff curry. About that Jersey miles never takes number thirty off he worse it to church visiting Santa and Christmas and yep even Tibet. But walking past Stephen scientists at thirty MPH and ever and he hugged and said. Well colonel. I had asked his doctor the last partners like so we miss an obsession like how C vs unhealthy. Practice. You pretty incessant. What are you kidding me put this shot. Not even looking. I do get so good. Not bad for a family who moved to the Bay Area at two years ago Houston Texas I'm from Indiana and neither of us are her. Articulate really lawyers fans are we are and miles could be headed for the NBA its effort Cisco Cornell Bernard ABC 7 NEWS. Felt I had anything and if Adam had no idea where you got it from the but they credit her and they have a new suitor but there. Think well yeah that is truly under one so game three of the NBA finals right here on ABC from Cleveland the last 9 PM tomorrow night. That's what's making news in America this morning.

