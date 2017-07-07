After a 3-year engagement, bride surprises Marine veteran with wedding

More
Nakita Brown threw a surprise wedding for now-husband Rymario Armstrong, a Marine vet, in Beaufort, South Carolina.
3:19 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After a 3-year engagement, bride surprises Marine veteran with wedding
Yeah yeah. Marin I was supposed to get married. Three months ago but it he's in the Marine Corps. And he wanted getting deployed. I don't really think he knows. I think he has an idea that something is going on Disneyland doesn't know. We're nearly eleven. We are gathered here today in the sight of god and let's face a company to join together this man and this woman in holy matrimony. If anybody can show just cause why they're not lawfully be joined today. May he speak now or forever hold as he. It's a surprise Mario. Yeah. New things yeah okay. So my brother John. It's a model for a full list. I have the boys. Okay. Okay. I'm. No man. By the power accidentally and is seen as South Carolina. I now pronounce you husband and life you may now. Alone in Manhattan. Why can't anything Fannie. Yeah meaningless. From the past three months when the help of anyone that has cost me my money. I'm keenly you know my leaving them from passing machines. I can really. I. Do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48499941,"title":"After a 3-year engagement, bride surprises Marine veteran with wedding","duration":"3:19","description":"Nakita Brown threw a surprise wedding for now-husband Rymario Armstrong, a Marine vet, in Beaufort, South Carolina.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/year-engagement-bride-surprises-marine-veteran-wedding-48499941","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.