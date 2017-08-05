Transcript for 1-year-old girl speaks in perfect sentences

Tanker and how each crate. You right. Crazy. And do you believe he checked and meat. I think it's. Very crazy. Guerrero and yes flat out don't see where else he gets a free. Man would have to. Yeah that's it yeah ending acting out lot and they act. Animal. Guerrero EA it's I'm excited. And CD. Hey herb. There are well. I. Fail. Or. They. Her and 880. Yeah. Oh. He me. That you're out. Guerrero. I. He should have been there. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.