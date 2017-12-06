8-year-old has 'Hamilton'-themed birthday

More
Clarke Greene of Brooklyn, New York, invited her friends to be in the room where it happens for her birthday party.
0:44 | 06/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 8-year-old has 'Hamilton'-themed birthday
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47991076,"title":"8-year-old has 'Hamilton'-themed birthday","duration":"0:44","description":"Clarke Greene of Brooklyn, New York, invited her friends to be in the room where it happens for her birthday party.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/year-hamilton-themed-birthday-47991076","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.