4-year-old honored after 911 call saves mom's life

More
Aria Koval dialed 911 after her mother, Sue Koval, suffered a severe asthma attack at home.
0:52 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4-year-old honored after 911 call saves mom's life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46328754,"title":"4-year-old honored after 911 call saves mom's life","duration":"0:52","description":"Aria Koval dialed 911 after her mother, Sue Koval, suffered a severe asthma attack at home. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/year-honored-911-call-saves-moms-life-46328754","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.