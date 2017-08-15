7-year-old hosts princess party at Disney World for foster children

Jordan West raised money to pay for 13 girls in foster care to spend a full day at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
0:48 | 08/15/17

Transcript for 7-year-old hosts princess party at Disney World for foster children

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

