1-year-old picks fight with his own shadow

Karter Willis, 1, was surprised to see his own shadow, but he didn't back down. Instead, he literally shadowboxed, proving that he's the boss in this hilarious video filmed by his parents, Sharee Calloway and Kevin Willis.
0:36 | 07/06/17

