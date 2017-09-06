7-year-old who survived cancer poses with 1st day of school photo

More
Sophi Eber's teacher took a picture of her on the last day of first grade at Renner Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 25.
0:41 | 06/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7-year-old who survived cancer poses with 1st day of school photo
Yeah. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47943177,"title":"7-year-old who survived cancer poses with 1st day of school photo","duration":"0:41","description":"Sophi Eber's teacher took a picture of her on the last day of first grade at Renner Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 25. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/year-survived-cancer-poses-1st-day-school-photo-47943177","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.