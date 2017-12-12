6-year-old YouTube star toy reviewer reportedly makes $11M

More
Ryan's Family Review has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and its 6-year-old star earns $11M annually reviewing new toys, according to Forbes.
0:39 | 12/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6-year-old YouTube star toy reviewer reportedly makes $11M

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51743470,"title":"6-year-old YouTube star toy reviewer reportedly makes $11M","duration":"0:39","description":"Ryan's Family Review has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and its 6-year-old star earns $11M annually reviewing new toys, according to Forbes.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/year-youtube-star-toy-reviewer-reportedly-makes-11m-51743470","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.