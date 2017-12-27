Young girl receives new hearing aids from family whose daughter died

Brianna Giddens, 4, received hearing aids from her former teacher, who was asked to pass them on to a child in need by a family whose own daughter died of medical complications.
1:07 | 12/27/17

Transcript for Young girl receives new hearing aids from family whose daughter died
