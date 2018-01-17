Zoo animal gets a royal honor of sorts

An okapi born at the Zoological Society of London was named Meghan in honor of Meghan Markle's upcoming marriage to Prince Harry.
Transcript for Zoo animal gets a royal honor of sorts
