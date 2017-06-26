Watch a gator bite a video camera on a man's head

Here is one man who doesn't take his moniker "the Gator Crusader" lightly.

Michael Womer of Orlando, Florida, who calls himself "the rock star of the alligator world," decided to do something even crazier than his normal stunts by placing a GoPro compact video camera on his head and offering his crown to an alligator.

He says inquiring minds have always wondered "what is an alligator bite like?"

So, offering himself up to find out, Womer strapped the camera to his noggin, only an inch away from his forehead.

"I feel like Doc Brown wearing this thing," Womer joked in a video of the gator-human encounter. "OK, let's go try it!"

As seen in the video, Womer asks the gator to "smile," and the gator opens wide.

The gator slowly lowers its jaw onto the GoPro.

Womer was not injured in the experiment.